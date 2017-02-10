Springfield Police Arrest Man In Connection With String Of Burglaries

Springfield Police have arrested a 33-year-old man in connection with a string of thefts, and are asking the public to remain vigilant.

Police arrested 33-year-old Jeffrey Saari Wednesday after responding to several burglaries in homes, businesses and unlocked vehicles in Springfield.

Saari was arrested after a search warrant was conducted at the Microtel Hotel.

Police do believe Saari is the sole suspect and that the incident is isolated, but want to remind residents to always lock your house, garage and vehicles at night.

Saari is facing charges of first degree burglary, possession of burglary tools and possession of a 5th degree controlled substance.