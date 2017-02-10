St. James Police Investigating Two Church Break-Ins

The St. James Police Department is investigating after a break-in at two of the churches.

Police first responded to the St. Paul's Lutheran Church on the 315th block of 9th street in St. James on Monday morning on the report of a break-in. Authorities arrived to find several doors damaged and a small amount of cash taken from the church.

Just over an hour later, St. James Police responded to a reported break-in at the Augustana Lutheran Church located at 603 Armstrong Boulevard North. Police found several doors damaged, but nothing was taken.

Authorities say they have collected evidence and are working to follow-up on several leads in the case.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call the St. James Police Department at 507.375.3222