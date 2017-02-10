Minnesota Housing Announces Over $1 Million In Assistance For Blue Earth County Homebuyers

Minnesota Housing is teaming up with counties across the state, including Blue Earth County to provide assistance to first-time homebuyers.

Minnesota Housing has announced just over $1 million in assistance for eligible residents in Blue Earth County.

Eligible homebuyers in the county can take advantage of these resources through the Minnesota Housing Start Up Loan program, which offers fixed interest rates, down payment, and closing cost loans up to $10,000 for first time homebuyers.

Buyers can purchase homes in Blue Earth County that cost up to $225,500. Income limits vary by location and household size, going up to $89,000.

For information on how first-time buyers can start receiving assistance, visit www.mnhousing.gov.