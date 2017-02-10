St. Peter Kids Jump Rope For American Heart Association

South Elementary School in St. Peter is kicking off their Jump Rope For Heart campaign.



The program allows students to raise money for the American Heart Association to help children battling heart disease, including one of their own classmates, Amayha Thomas, who was born with congenital heart defects.



"When you look at students like Amayha, you would never know there's something special about their heart, unless they share their story. We're fortunate because Amayha shares her story and raises that awareness for others. If we can educate kids to stay healthy and active, we just try to reinforce that so they can live a happy life," said Physical Education Specialist Christi Maloney.



During the kickoff event, students learned about heart healthy habits and some even showed off their jump roping skills.

Last year, the school raised over $10,000 for the American Heart Association through donations, which saved 210 lives.

