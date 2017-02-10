Volunteers Needed For Mankato's Community Emergency Response Team

The city of Mankato is looking for volunteers to serve on its Community Emergency Response Team.

Volunteers go through 20 hours of training that will allow them to help with large city events, such as concerts at Riverfront Park, and are encouraged to take active roles in community emergency preparedness projects.

They also help others in their neighborhood and workplace and assist during emergency situations.

Commander Dan Schisel says,"The resources I have might be 4 or 5 but when I can bring in 20 or 30 CERT members and deploy them. They help me cover ground quickly and time is valuable when it comes to search for elderly or younger person so that's invaluable to us to be able to get all the members of that team and assist us."

Applications are available online and at Mankato's Public Safety Center.

They will be accepted until Friday March 17th.

