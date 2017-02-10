5th Annual Dancing With The Mankato Stars Kicks Off Saturday Night

It all started when Dance Express owner, Mitzi Roberts, was brainstorming different fund raising events and realized the American Red Cross didn't have a signature event happening year after year.



"It does have a community feel. Everyone comes out and you have a big slice of Mankato," Coordinator, Mitzi Roberts said.



Dancing With The Mankato Stars began five years ago.



"It just has this amazing atmosphere of happiness, everyone cheering each other on. Just support 100 percent and of course afterward downtown just kind of blows up," Roberts said.



Growing every year..

The first event starting out in the Kato Ballroom, taking to the Verizon Center, and now the new event center...



"The first year I believe was about 45 thousand and then the second year was about 75 thousand and the total so far not including this year has been about 350 thousand dollars," Roberts said.



Funds generated help support the mission of the Red Cross to prevent and alleviate human suffering.



"We are thankful for the dedication and support of the entire dancing with the Mankato stars board. Mitzi Roberts and dance express all the pros and of course our brave Mankato stars. We are so thankful for the generosity of our sponsors for those who contribute to their favorite dancer and those to attend the event and make other contributions," American Red Cross Executive Director, Leah Pockrandt said.



"These pros are the dance teachers here at dance express they have sacrificed a lot of hours volunteering preparing for this and I think sometimes they're the unsung heroes in this. Those stars of course are amazing because they're going out of their comfort zone," Roberts said.



Ten couples compete at this year's event.. trying to win the popular vote, judges choice, pre-fund raising award or the highest average of those three put together to be named the grand champion and take home the Mirrorball Trophy.



"This brings so much joy to me. It is a labor of love. It is a lot of work. We plan all year round for this but it is so much fun to have watched this grow and blossom into this signature event so I'm very very proud of it," Roberts said.

Although Saturday night's show is sold out, you can still show your support by donating.

To donate visit https://www.crowdrise.com/DancingwiththeMankatoStars2017.

