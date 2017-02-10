Pick of the Litter: Lucky

This week’s pick of the litter is 2 year old Lucky!



The Husky/ Border Collie mix got his name because he was bottle-fed after his mom and 6 siblings passed away 5 days after he was born. Now he’s looking for a playful home to play catch and run around in.

He gets along well with other animals and kids… and he’s always ready to give you a hug.

If you would like to meet Lucky or any of the pets at BENCHS, give them a call at 625–6373.

--KEYC News 12