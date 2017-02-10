Le Sueur Co. Prepares For Next Steps To Build New Justice Center

Le Sueur County is working to secure the land for their new justice center.

The Le Sueur County Board has approved a $175,000 offer to purchase two parcels of land in the southeast corner of Le Center to become the new home of the proposed justice center.

Le Sueur County Administrator Darrel Pettis said, "In a part of town that's accessible, people know where it is. Should have good sight from the highway, plus the property is available, it has utilities to it."

Le Sueur County expects to hear back in the upcoming weeks whether or not the offer was accepted, but in the meantime, they're also beginning the next steps of the project, coming up with the design.

Pettis said, "Really a blank sheet of paper right now, we don't have a whole lot more than just the square feet we need for. How it actually goes together and what it's going to look like is the purpose of bringing those consultants on."

The county has a lot of work to do for the project, with construction expected to begin next year.

The plan right now would make the new building the home of the sheriff's office, jail, courts, and probation, with space for the county attorney and possibly emergency management.

Pettis said, "It's been 20, 22 years since there's been a major construction of facilities within the courthouse, within the county here, and we're looking forward to doing this and doing what's right for our citizens and our constituents."

Parts of the courthouse date back to 1896 and the current sheriff's office was constructed in 1912.

Pettis said, "We've gotten good life out of the buildings, and we hope that this building would serve the public for many, many generations to come."

Right now, the total estimated cost of the new justice center is around $20 million.

Once the plans for the building are complete, the county will host public meetings for feedback.

