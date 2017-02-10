Cougars and Scarlets Face-Off in Section Semifinals

The top-seeded Mankato East/Loyola Cougars battled Mankato West in the Section 3A semifinals. On Tuesday night, the 5th-seeded Scarlets topped Fairmont 3-2 to advance to Friday night's match-up with East/Loyola. The Cougars and Scarlets have already faced-off twice this season. East/Loyola earned the regular season sweep beating West 6-1 in November at ASA and again last month at the Verizon Wireless Center. We'll take a look at some of the Section 3A action Friday night on KEYC News 12 at 10 during Sports Extra.