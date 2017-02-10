KEYC - Sleepy Eye Girls Beat Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 74-40

By Ryan Gustafson, News Reporter
Despite keeping it close in the first half, the Knights of Sleepy Eye St. Mary's couldn't hold off the Sleepy Eye Indians for long.

Sarah Ibarra had 14 points in the victory, and  Madison Heiderscheidt led all scorers with 20.

-- KEYC News 12