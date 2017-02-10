Chargers Take 2OT Victory Over Greyhounds

The packed crowd at Cathedral was able to keep things knotted up through the first overtime, but Minnesota Valley Lutheran would end up prevailing 82-72.

Jake Kettner led the Chargers with 23 points. Nick Fischer and Matt Munsen added 22 and 21 respectively.

Cathedral's Nathan Hauser led all scorers with 24, and David Berg had 19 in the losing effort.

-- KEYC News 12