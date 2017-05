Friday night, the top-seeded Mankato East/Loyola Cougars hosted Mankato West in some section 3A girls hockey semifinal action. The Cougars lead 4-0 after one period of play. Cougar senior Ali Schreiber led East/Loyola with four goals and two assists in the Cougars 8-0 shut-out victory over the Scarlets. East/Loyola faces Marshall next Tuesday night at 7PM in Redwood Falls.