Two Men Charged in New Ulm Murder Scheduled to Go to Trial

Two men facing 3rd degree murder charges after a Brown County Jail inmate dies from an overdose are heading to trial.

28-year-old Andrew John Frederickson of New Ulm and 36-year-old Logan Harris of Lino Lakes are both scheduled to go to trial starting May 30th.

According to court documents, the two are allegedly involved with the death of 24–year old Maurice Kimball back in July of last year, accused of selling Kimball drugs.

Authorities say Kimball was a jail inmate when he died as a result of taking drugs.

Frederickson and Harris were arrested in November.

