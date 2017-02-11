Man Wanted in Nicollet County May Be in Montgomery, MN

A Facebook post from the City of Montgomery, MN says:

The following person may be living in the Montgomery area and is wanted for an outstanding Warrant in Nicollet County for a Felony Predatory Offender Registration Violation.

If you see this person or know where he is located, please dial 911, or call the Montgomery Police Department at 507-364-8000 or Dispatch at 507-364-7700.



James Michael Leech Jr

Age: 43

Height: 6’01”

Weight: 170

Eyes: Blue

Hair: Brown