Sen. Klobuchar, Agriculture Leaders Discuss 2018 Farm Bill

On Saturday, Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-Minnesota) met with local agriculture and business leaders as part of her 10 County Rural Economy Tour to discuss priorities for the 2018 Farm Bill.



"Mostly it's just hearing from the people in our state so that when I go back and we have some proposals that will hurt us, I've got the facts and figures to put out there. When there's something we can work on to pass, you want to make sure that you're doing things that have the maximum impact to help the people in Minnesota," said Klobuchar.



Representatives from various businesses, including Minnesota Pork Producers and Minnesota Soy Bean Farmers, raised concerns regarding trade negotiations.



"We're exporting 28% of all the pork that is produced in the United States. The number one destination for that is Mexico, the number two is China. Those are dollars coming back into rural communities, Southern Minnesota, and we don't want to have that shut off," said David Preisler with Minnesota Pork Producers.

Tom Slunecka, with Minnesota Soybean Farmers, added, "Hopefully the Senator heard our messages today and will take that back to Washington and make sure that the representatives know that we need strong arrangements with China, Japan and really the rest of the world. It's all about strong trade and the ability for the rest of the world to eat all of the food we raise here in Minnesota."



Other issues focused on crop insurance for smaller farms to have a sustainable future.



"Twenty or thirty years down the road, are we going to have nothing but 30,000 acre farmers? Or can we have a lot of these thousand acre farmers that drive the economy and keep their business in a regional area. Part of that again is crop insurance because it levels the playing field for that young, smaller producer to compete with a larger producer," said Bruce Peterson with Minnesota Corn Growers.



Mankato is one of the fastest growing regions in the state, with 53% of the economy driven by agriculture.



"This is not just an urban issue or a rural issue. We can't see a divide. People in urban areas, in midsize cities like Mankato and big size areas like the Twin Cities, have to see that a lot of our economy is driven by agriculture," said Klobuchar.



Klobuchar finished off her tour Saturday afternoon in Madelia and New Ulm to discuss fire recovery and human trafficking.

