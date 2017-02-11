Forum To Address Police Practices

Area lawmakers and community members will be taking part in a forum to talk about policing.



It's hosted by MUSE, Mankato United for Safety and Equality.

Organizers say they're hosting this forum to address concerns about police use of force and what they call a lack of interaction with minority groups in the city.

The event will also include local lawmakers Senator Nick Frentz and Representatives Jack Considine and Clark Johnson.



Organizer Tom Heffernan said, "We want to make sure that we are having these discussions and these dialogues. It's absolutely something that needs to be happening to help repair the relations."



The forum begins at 7 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship.

The group is also planning a second forum with law enforcement.

