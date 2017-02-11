Love Local Brings Shoppers To Old Town Mankato

A dozen local businesses are drawing in shoppers during the first ever Love Local event Saturday.

The Old Town Association is hosting the event as a way to bring shoppers into Old Town Mankato... and to spread love locally right before Valentine's Day by supporting local businesses and enjoying specials and treats.



"We have a lot of different specials up and down Riverfront today. We have red and white balloons that people are seeing as they're driving by. We're so lucky that the weather is so good this year. It's a fun day for people to be out and just window shop or check out some unique gifts if they need something for Valentine's," Curiosi-Tea House Owner Heidi Wyn.



Shop owners say foot traffic was steady throughout the day, as people of all ages visited the shops.

--KEYC News 12