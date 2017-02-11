KEYC - Lake Crystal Fire Head Into The Water To Practice Ice Rescue Ski

Lake Crystal Fire Head Into The Water To Practice Ice Rescue Skills

LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. -

Warmer weather means the time to get out onto the ice is nearing an end for the season.

In the land of 10,000 lakes, recreation on these bodies of water happens year round.

But in the winter months, if the ice gives way, a good day on the lake can quickly turn dangerous.

Lake Crystal Fire Chief Jeff Becker said, "After several minutes in the water, a victim becomes colder, their reactions slow down, their brain starts to slow down and pretty soon they can't even help themselves, so time to get out there and get them is very important."

To help prepare, about 20 members of the Lake Crystal Fire Department began the morning in the classroom before heading onto the ice and into the water to stay sharp on their ice rescue skills.

Lake Crystal Firefighter David Paul said, "We don't get called to these a lot throughout the  year, so taking the time like today to do it is really beneficial in the rare instance it does happen."

Lake Crystal firefighters take part in this training every few years, with each firefighter taking a turn going in the water.

Becker said, "There's two different ways that we're practicing today, one is with a Fortuna boat, which is a rubber inflatable and then also, man–to–man, one in the water to help the victim get back out."

This exercise is paid for by the Minnesota Board of Firefighter Training and Education, providing the training to help the department prepare and know how to respond when ice rescue calls come in.

Paul said, "Being a volunteer fire department, not everybody can make every call, so it's important everybody gets a chance to go through each and every position."

And even with the training, the department hopes these types of calls remain to be just a few, especially as warmer temperatures starting to quickly eat away at the ice.

--KEYC News 12

