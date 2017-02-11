Community And Lawmakers Talk Policing

Area lawmakers and community members take part in a forum to talk about policing.

It's hosted by MUSE, Mankato United for Safety and Equality.

Organizers say the forum is meant to address concerns about police use of force and what they call a lack of interaction with minority groups in the city and across the country.

The event included local lawmakers Senator Nick Frentz and Representatives Jack Considine and Clark Johnson.

Sen. Nick Frentz (DFL-Mankato) said, "Just a general sense that we as a community came together talked about things that mattered, and if we come up with solutions that are good for all sides, that would be great, if we still would have brought ourselves a little bit closer and I'm looking forward to that."

Guests were also welcome to ask questions to the lawmakers and a representative with the ACLU.

The group is planning a second forum with law enforcement to talk about some of the issues and concerns at tonight's meeting.

Organizer Tom Heffernan said, "The police department and also members of the city council as well to directly address these issues with them and see what we can be able to do to help promote change in Mankato."

MUSE formed following the 2016 election as a non–partisan group of citizens, in response to the hostility toward minorities.

