Dancing With The Mankato Stars Draws Thousands

After months of preparing, local stars and dance pros hit the stage tonight during the fifth annual Dancing with the Mankato Stars.

Over one thousand community members filled the Verizon Event Center to cheer on 11 couples and the School Sisters of Notre Dame.

The couples performed a variety of numbers, ranging from hip hop to musical theater, for the judges to score.

Local star, Tom Fallenstein, who is the CEO of Fun.com, took home the champion title alongside dance pro Nicole Mueller. This is based on a combination of the judge’s score and the most money raised.

All proceeds for the event go to the local chapter of the American Red Cross.

Last year, the event raised nearly $150,000.

--KEYC News 12