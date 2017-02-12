Special Olympics Basketball Tournament Comes To St. Peter

Over 40 Special Olympic basketball teams are showing off their skills on the court today.



The tournament, hosted by Gustavus athletics and the Minnesota Area 9 Special Olympics, welcomes teams from all across Southern Minnesota to play and compete.

One team from each division will take home the champion title, but those involved say it;s about more than just winning.



"You're going to see plenty of high fives; you're going to see a lot of hugs. You're going to see people say, 'look what I did,' and show you a first or a last place ribbon. It doesn't matter. It's about being here and doing their best and having the opportunity that the volunteers from Gustavus are giving these individuals," said Volunteer Sports Coordinator with Special Olympics MN Area 9 Mike Gottberg.



Participant Nicholas Rosen added, "It's nothing but fun. We're going to have a good season like we always do. All we're going to do is have fun."



In March, the teams will compete in the state tournament.

