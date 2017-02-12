Valentines Dinner and Dance Hosted by SMILES CIL and ARS

SMILES Center for Independent Living and Adaptive Recreational Services teamed up to have a fun Valentines dinner and dance Sunday night.

In a room full of sweethearts, a couple of them stand out.



"We've been dating for 16 years," Gina Bases said, with her date, Collin Rueckert by her side. Collin and Gina have known each other since they were kids and have gone to prom together twice! And then there's Jeff Walsh and Jessica Welsh who are celebrating their 2nd Valentine's Day together, and this is their first Valentines Day as an engaged couple.



For those at SMILES Center for Independent Living and Adaptive Recreational Services, providing the special Valentine's Day dinner and dance is something they can't wait to do again.



"Yeah, I think Valentine's day is a great time of year for a lot of different reasons and for a lot of people. And to give them a Valentines Day dance and dinner involved is just a cool opportunity for them," Alex Langsjoen said, the SMILES Center for Independent Living recreational manager.



"It's fun to just get out together and have a meal, and talk, and then of course the dance. Dancing is always a popular thing so, it's great," Karrie Borchert, Adaptive Recreational Services coordinator said.



And it's clear what the best part of the night is—especially for the couples that complete each other's sentences.





"The Dancing," Welsh said.



"The dance over here," Walsh said.



"Dancing together," Welsh said.



"The meal," Walsh said.

And some, like to have it all.

"Well, I like parties, food, pictures," Bases said.



