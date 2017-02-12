My Furry Valentine Fundraiser for Mending Spirits Animal Rescue

Mending Spirits Animal Rescue had a unique fundraiser at Pet Expo in Mankato Sunday.



At their "My Furry Valentine" event they had a meet and greet with some of their rescued animals that are now up for adoption. They also had fun prizes to win, like fun Valentine's themed home gifts, pet toys, and even gift cards!

The Mending Spirits Animal Rescue gets 85-percent of their revenue from adoption fees.

That money goes toward pet food, supplies, and costly vet bills. But they know the work they do is important, and not just for the animals!



"Valentines, you know, symbolizes love. And, uh, the love between people and animals is very important. So many studies have been run and shown the health benefits, both mental and physical, of pet ownership," Gerald Woodley said, a member of Mending Spirits Animal Rescue.



If you want to look at the adorable valentines up for adoption, or become one of their foster parents, you go to their website by clicking here or emailing them at mendingspirits@gmail.com.