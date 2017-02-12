officials Remind Public No Ice Is Safe

Officials remind the public that no ice is safe ice in the area right now after a truck falls through the ice on Lake Minnetonka.

A driver reportedly heading out to a fish house across Gray's Bay fell through the ice late last night.

Police say the driver was able to get out of the truck safely, but his truck wasn't so lucky.

After partially sinking into the lake crews had to be called into pull the truck out.

Authorities are warning the public to take precautions on ice as weather fluctuates in the are.

