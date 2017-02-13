Person In Recliner Hurt When Truck Hits Moorhead House

One person who was sitting at home in a recliner is injured after a pickup truck smashed into a house in Moorhead.

The person was taken to a hospital but is expected to survive.

The Moorhead Fire Department says the incident happened about 1:30 p.m. Sunday when a medical condition caused the driver of the pickup truck to lose consciousness.

The driver and passenger weren't injured.

Damage to the house is estimated around $30,000.