One Woman Fatally Shot At Brooklyn Center Hotel; 6 Arrested

Several people have been arrested after a woman was found fatally shot in a Brooklyn Center hotel.

Authorities say police were called to the Quality Inn shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday. Police say the woman was found in one of the hotel rooms, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Additional details about the woman aren't being released, but authorities say six adults have been arrested.

Police said in a statement that they do not believe the shooting was random and they are not seeking additional suspects.