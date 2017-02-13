Des Moines Sees 7th Homicide Of Year

Authorities have identified the victim as Jeff DeCock, an MSU student originally from Lamberton
A 45-year-old Delavan man is airlifted following a motorcycle accident in Faribault County. Officers responded to County Road 13 three miles south of Delavan just before 6 last night.
Last night’s severe storms left many buildings and homes damaged in Kossuth County, Iowa.
A canceled wedding with a nonrefundable reception became a celebration for families and volunteers for a Ronald McDonald House in Minneapolis
St. Peter students are getting out extra early this school year, all a part of the construction of their new high school
