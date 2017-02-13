Schools Closed In Blaine Due To Water Issues

There are more issues with the water in Blaine, prompting the school district to cancel classes and city officials to recommend boiling water for consumption.

Water pressure started to diminish Sunday evening. The Anoka-Hennepin district closed six Blaine schools Monday because of the water issues. The Centennial and Spring Lake Park districts have also canceled classes at schools in Blaine.

City officials say they don't know whether the current problems are related to what happened Jan. 8, when some resident had no water and others had just a trickle.