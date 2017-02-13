Demoney Elementary School On Precautionary Lockdown Monday

An Estherville Elementary School issues a precautionary lockdown today after receiving a suspicious message this morning.

Demoney Elementary School Superintendent Tara Paul called parents with the following message this morning:

"Good morning. This is superintendent Tara Paul with a school announcement. All Demoney Elementary school doors will be locked today. This is in response to an unidentified message this morning in congestion with the school resource officer and Estherville Police, school will be held as normal with Demoney doors locked. Please check with with your child in and out of the office. Thank you."

.We did reach out to the Estherville Lincoln Central School district for comment, but they aren't releasing details on the unidentified message that prompted the lockdown.