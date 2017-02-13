Two New Ulm Residents Arrested, Facing Child Endangerment, Criminal Sexual Conduct Charges

Two New Ulm residents are arrested and are facing child endangerment and criminal sexual conduct charges in Nicollet County.

The Nicollet County Sheriff's Office arrested 56-year-old Robert James Sorenson and 42-year-old Wendy Diane Sorenson Friday, following criminal sexual conduct allegations and child endangerment concerns.

Robert has been charged with five counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct and five counts of second degree criminal sexual conduct.

Wendy is charged with three counts of child endangerment.

During a court hearing this morning, Wendy was given $6,000 bail without conditions.

Robert was given $200,000 bail without conditions and a $75,000 bail with conditions. Both will have another court appearance in the coming weeks