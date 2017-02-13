Area Law Enforcement Warn Of Thin Ice

Blue Earth County Chief Deputy Mike Maurer joined KEYC News 12 this Midday to talk about current ice conditions. Multiple area law enforcement agencies are recommending extreme caution on area lakes.Fishermen are being asked to remove fish houses as soon as possible as ice conditions deteriorate and temperatures rise.Just over the weekend, there have been at least two reports of vehicles falling through the lake on Lake Minnetonka and closer to home on Lake Washington. Maurer says it's best to be familiar with ice conditions and aware of those lakes that have aeration systems.