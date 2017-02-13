Diocese Of New Ulm Priest Placed On Leave During Investigation

A Diocese of New Ulm priest has been placed on leave and an investigation is underway in response to allegations of inappropriate conduct.

The investigation surrounds Father Sam Wagner, who was assigned to the Cathedral parish from June 2014 to June 2016.

In July, Wagner served as parochial vicar in the Divine Mercy Area Faith Community, St. Mary's, in Sleepy Eye, Japanese Martyrs in Leavenworth, St. Michael in Morgan, and St. Paul in Comfrey.

The investigation follows a recent report to the New Ulm Police Department about the allegations, in connection with the time period Father Wagner was assigned to the Cathedral parish in New Ulm.

The Diocese of New Ulm says Wagner's placement on leave aligns with the diocese misconduct allegation policy.