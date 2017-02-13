KEYC - Hometown Business Connection: Schmidt Siding And Window

Hometown Business Connection: Schmidt Siding And Window

MANKATO, Minn. -

Schmidt Siding and Window now has 50 employees and serves a geographic area that spans southern Minnesota…but it had a humble beginning.

Schmidt Siding and Window Pete Matejcek said, “Schmidt Siding and Window began with Robert Schmidt and Lavonna Schmidt in 1949 as a family business after the war, selling home improvement out of the trunk of his car.”

Although some things have changed about the products they use, one thing has not changed, and Matejcek says it’s the reason for the company’s longevity amid increasing competition.

Matejcek said, “We work with a passion that we want to exceed customer expectations and create customers for life.”

The company is also devoted to keeping employees for life.

Matejcek said, “With the culture we’ve built, we’ve been able to maintain employees, it’s not unusual for people to be here 10, 20 and 30 years and having that core at our disposal. That shows potential employees that there is a future here, it’s more than a job; it’s a legitimate career.”

Along with a commitment to customers and employees, Schmidt’s is also committed to the community. This year, in fact, they‘ll install seamless gutters on every home the local Habitat for Humanity builds.

Matejcek said, “We realize it’s bigger than us. We want to be active in the community. We want to be able to go to the store or run into people we’ve worked with and have a good relationship. That’s what our business is about.”

--KEYC News 12

