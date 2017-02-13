KEYC - Lynx Coach to Speak at MSU

Lynx Coach to Speak at MSU

By Ashley Hanley, Reporter
Minnesota Lynx Head Coach Cheryl Reeve will discuss “women’s leadership in athletics and coaching teams through adversity” in a free public presentation at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27 in Minnesota State University, Mankato’s Centennial Student Union Ballroom.

Free tickets are available for reservation online at www.mnsuevents.com or at Minnesota State Mankato’s Student Activities Office.

Reeve will also discuss her success as the head coach of the Minnesota Lynx, the Women’s National Basketball Association champions in 2011, 2013 and 2015. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask Reeve questions and take pictures with the Lynx championship trophies.

Live Active Apartments in Mankato is joining Minnesota State Mankato’s Student Events Team and Women’s Center in sponsoring the free public event.

“This event is perfect for aspiring athletes of all ages, sports fans, business leaders and families,” said Sidney Knapper, Student Events Team speakers and entertainment chair. “Cheryl is an amazing speaker, and I am excited to see everyone walk away motivated and inspired.”

Reeve was originally named head coach of the Lynx on Dec. 8, 2009, and prior to the 2016 season, the Lynx signed Reeve to a multi-year contract extension. She completed her seventh season as Lynx head coach in 2016, leading the team to a 28-6 record. Reeve owns a career record of 168-70 and has the most coaching wins in franchise history. Additionally, Reeve has the highest-ranking percentage of the last three coaches to win more than 60 percent of their games.

The Lynx have complied over 155 wins over the last six regular seasons (2011-2016), which is the most prolific six-year haul in WNBA history. In 2016, the Lynx also became the first WNBA franchise to win 27-plus games in a season three separate times.

Reeve guided the Lynx to the first championship in franchise history in 2011 and was named the WNBA Coach of the Year after leading Minnesota to a league-best 27-7 regular season record. She went on to lead the Lynx to WNBA titles in 2013 and 2015 and earned her second coach of the year honor following the 2016 season.

Reeve played college basketball at LaSalle and led the nationally ranked Explorers to a 25-5 record in 1987 and 1988. She was named All-Metro Atlantic Conference and was an All-Big 5 selection as a senior. She ranks third for the most games started at LaSalle and is fifth on the school’s career assist leaderboard.

Additionally, Reeve graduated with a degree in computer science and management information systems. She received both an MAAC Scholar-Athlete Postgraduate Award and an NCAA postgraduate scholarship in 1988. She has a master’s degree in business administration.

Minnesota State Mankato’s Student Events Team is a student-led organization that produces fun, interactive, educational events where students make lifelong memories and celebrate their Maverick pride.The Student Events Team’s corporate sponsor this year is Live Active Apartments.

For more information on this event contact Student Events Team speakers and entertainment chair, Sidney Knapper, by email at Sidney.Knapper@mnsu.edu or by phone at 507-380-6076.

Minnesota State Mankato, a comprehensive university with 15,110 students, is part of the Minnesota State system, which comprises 31 state institutions.

