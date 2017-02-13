Bowlers took to the Lanes today for the 14th annual Oak Hills Memorial Foundation Bowling Classic.

This is one way the foundation strives to make a difference in the lives of everyone served through Oak Hills Living Center.

"It’s an amazing passionate committee that throws this party every year and Mary Ellen was the one who helped for the last four or five years and the committee members are so passionate that they get together all of these prizes simply to benefit our living center in New Ulm."

Proceeds from the event go toward purchasing a NuStep exercise chair, a bariatric bed and air mattresses for Oak Hills Living Center.

Last year's event raised about 10 thousand dollars.

