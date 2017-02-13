New Ulm Couple Charged In Criminal Sexual Conduct Investigation

Two New Ulm residents are arrested and facing child endangerment and criminal sexual conduct charges in Nicollet County.

The Nicollet County Sheriff's Office arrested 56–year–old Robert Sorenson and 42–year–old Wendy Sorenson this past Friday.

They are facing criminal sexual conduct allegations and child endangerment charges.

It comes after an investigation starting in early February when one of two victims came forward to police.

According to the criminal complaint, the first victim confided in a New Ulm officer about alleged incidents with Robert.

The allegations date back to 2013, when she was under the age of 16, of inappropriate touching and alleged sexual abuse.

The documents say Robert denied the sexual conduct during an interview and Wendy told police she believed his denial.

Police also interviewed a second female under 18.

She told police she was going to take a bath and allegedly found a hidden video camera recording her placed by Robert.

In another incident, she alleges Robert took a pair of underwear from her room.

Court documents say a warrant search turned up multiple videos with sexual content and some with bestiality that could be easily accessible to minors.

Robert is facing 12 charges including five counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and five counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Law enforcement says Wendy is charged with three counts of child endangerment.

Both made their first court appearance this morning and have additional appearances scheduled in the coming weeks.

--KEYC News 12