Gustavus Awarded For Ballot Bowl Win

Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon visits Gustavus Adolphus College to recognize their success in the College Ballot Bowl.

The 2016 election was the first year of the challenge to get students registered to vote.

In general, younger voters turn out at lower levels than older adults.

Gustavus registered a total of 63 percent of their students, the highest of any college and university in the state by a large margin.

The college hosted a series of educational events before the election to inform students on the candidates and issues.

A total of 68 colleges and universities participated last fall in the event.

Secretary of State Simon plans on hosting the bowl for future elections.

After an award ceremony, Simon talked with students about getting youth out to vote.

--KEYC News 12