Valentine's Day Election Will Fill Out MN Legislature

Minnesota's Legislature will get a Valentine's Day gift: a new member.

A special election was set Tuesday to fill a vacant House seat northeast of the Twin Cities. The Minnesota Supreme Court canceled the November election for the district after ruling that incumbent Rep. Bob Barrett didn't live inside the district.

Republican political operative Anne Neu is facing Democratic candidate Laurie Warner, a former Duluth city councilwoman.

Republicans are expected to win the seat because the district leans conservative. But special elections can be unpredictable due to low voter turnout.

But the result of the election will have little bearing on power in the House. Republicans already carry a 19-seat edge.

