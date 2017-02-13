DHS Commissioner Pushes Funding For Security Hospital

Gov. Dayton has proposed $70 million to complete planned renovations at the Minnesota Security Hospital and nearly $23 million to increase staffing at the facility.



DHS Commissioner Emily Piper visited the new Community Competency Restoration Program on the outskirts of St. Peter this afternoon, and used the opportunity to make a pitch for the governor's proposal.



"Here down in St. Peter we have really significant unmet needs going forward that are unfinished business from the Legislature last year that we're hopeful will be fixed this year," Piper said.



The renovations at MSH would come in the form of a bonding bill.

The additional funding for staffing would come in a separate legislation.

