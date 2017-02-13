Clippers Honor 1,000-point Club Members in Valley Showcase Win

The top-seeded Cleveland Clippers battled the 3rd-seeded Loyola Crusaders in the first game of the Valley Conference Showcase. Prior to tip-off, Cleveland honored a special trio of players. On February 2nd when Clipper senior Jaiden Zishka scored his 1,000th career point, he became the 3rd member of the 2016-2017 Cleveland team to reach that milestone. The Clippers recognized Zishka, Carter Kopet and Austin Plonsky, along with three other members of the program's 1,000-point club. Zishka led Cleveland with 21-points and Plonsky added 17-points in the Clippers 74-45 win over the Crusaders.