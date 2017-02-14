25-Year-Old Man Facing Burglary, Theft Charges

A 25-year-old man is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly causing thousands of dollars in damage and stealing numerous items from a home.

Police responded to a Mankato home on a report of trespassing last Friday just after 10 p.m.

Authorities say they were notified by the property owner that a court order had been issued for 25-year-old Ricky James Smith to vacate property by 9 a.m. that morning.

When officers arrived, they arrested Smith.

Further investigation found that Smith had allegedly taken over $1500 in appliances from the home.

The property owner also alleges that Smith broke four windows, the air conditioning unit, the furnace and sheetrock, allegedly causing over $5000 in damage.

Smith is charged with one count of second degree burglary, theft, damage to property and trespassing.