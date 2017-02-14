Amboy Woman Charged With Fraudulently Receiving Public Assistance

An Amboy woman is charged with fraudulently receiving public assistance from Blue Earth County.

The investigation began after the fraud investigator’s office received a phone call from an absent parent, saying that his and 36-year-old Kelli Jo Black’s children were living with him since July of 2014.

According to the criminal complaint, when Black applied for emergency assistance in August of 2014, she claimed that her two children lived with her at a location in Blue Earth County.

Further investigation by the fraud investigator found that Black fraudulently received nearly $1300 in public assistance in the form of SNAP benefits from Blue Earth County Human Services, benefits the investigator says Black was not eligible for.

Black is charged with three felonies of theft, wrongfully obtaining assistance, and falsely signing the public assistance declaration.