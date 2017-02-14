Lakefield Photographer Charged Following Undercover Operation

A 48-year-old Lakefield photographer is arrested and charged after an undercover operation by multiple agencies in Jackson County.

During the undercover investigation, agents portrayed themselves as juveniles on the Grindr app, a social media app used by members of the LGBT community.

Gregory Fitzloff, who owns and operates a photography studio out of his Lakefield home, contacted agents twice last week through the app.

During the conversation, Fitzloff sent nude photos to the undercover agent.

Last Friday, Fitzloff was arrested after Jackson County Law enforcement executed a search warrant at his home.

Fitzloff is charged with two counts of electronic solicitation of a child for sexual contact.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office encourages anyone with more information to call 507.847.4420, as the investigation continues.