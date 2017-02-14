MIDDAY INTERVIEW: Celebrating Valentine's Day In Mankato

Anna Thill with Visit Mankato joined KEYC News 12 this Midday with ideas for date night this Valentine's Day. Visit Mankato's website offers a list of things to do tonight, including deals at local restaurants and businesses. For a full list, visit http://visitgreatermankato.com/mankato/visit/events/valentine-events/. You can also check out a special Valentine's Day greeting from the Visit Mankato staff here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B83rqTyk86g

Thill also spoke about how Mankato is already preparing for Super Bowl 2018. Thill said they're expecting hotel reservations to begin filling up quickly for the Super Bowl weekend, and they're looking into ways to make Mankato an even bigger destination city around Super Bowl time.