Minnesota Man Charged With Fatally Beating Girlfriend's Son

Prosecutors have charged a Crystal man with fatally beating his girlfriend's 2-year-old son.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman says 21-year-old Quran Jabari Mitchell is charged with second-degree murder. Mitchell is expected to make his first court appearance Wednesday. Prosecutors are seeking bail of $1 million.

According to the criminal complaint, the boy's mother called 911 Saturday night because her son was not breathing. Paramedics found the child bruised and unconscious. He died the next night.

Authorities say Mitchell, the boy and his mother rented a room in the Crystal home of another family. A woman living elsewhere in the house said the night paramedics were called, she heard loud thuds coming from Mitchell's apartment, followed by the sound of the boy crying.

Mitchell is not the boy's father.