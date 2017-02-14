Man Accused of Having Sex With 10-Year-Old Headed to Trial

A Mankato man accused of having sex with a girl under the age of 13 is scheduled to go to trial on July 24.

A criminal complaint alleges that 59 year–old Dale Wilson had sex with a girl on at least three different occasions between 2011 and 2014... starting when the girl was ten years old.

Wilson is now facing three counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct.

Each count carries a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and 40 thousand dollars.

-KEYC News 12