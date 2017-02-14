Spring Truck Weight Restrictions Start for Southeast, South, Metro Frost Zones

The Minnesota Department of Transportation will start spring truck weight restrictions in the southeast, south and metro frost zones on Friday, Feb. 17.

Road restriction maps showing the locations of weight-restricted routes and those state highways open to maximum 10-ton axle weights are listed at www.mndot.gov/loadlimits.

Click on “seasonal load limits,” and then “spring load restrictions.” Overweight permits for more than 80,000 pound gross vehicle weight will continue and new permits will be issued if all axle and group weights are legal.

Full-summer overweight permits can be issued during the spring load restriction period only on interstate through movements.

Middle-range overweight permits become available within each frost zone when spring load restrictions are lifted.

Fullsummer overweight permits become available two to three weeks after spring load restrictions are lifted. Ending dates for spring load restrictions are variable and based on how weather is affecting roadway strength. MnDOT will report ending dates on its 24-hour automated mess.

