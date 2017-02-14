KEYC - Klobuchar Introduces Legislation to Make Voting Easier for All

Klobuchar Introduces Legislation to Make Voting Easier for All Americans

By Ashley Hanley, Reporter
U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Jon Tester (D-MT) have introduced legislation to make voting easier for all Americans. The Same Day Registration Act would require states to allow people to register to vote on the same day as the election. Minnesota has allowed same-day voter registration for many years and has one of the highest voter turnouts in the country.

“The right to vote is the cornerstone of American democracy, and we should be doing everything in our power to make sure people’s voices are heard,” Klobuchar said. “Minnesota has a long tradition of same-day registration, which has consistently led us to have some of the highest statewide turnout rates in the nation. This legislation would help ensure that no one is turned away from the voting booth due to a failure to register.”

“Nobody should be denied a say in their government, or be turned away from the ballot box on Election Day,” Tester said. “Same-day registration is critical to our democracy, and this bill will remove a hurdle that has kept too many folks making their voices heard with their ballots.”

Senators Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), Dick Durbin (I-IL), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Mazie Hirono (D-HI), Bob Menendez (D-NJ), Jeff Merkley (D-OR), and Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) are also original cosponsors of the Same Day Registration Act. Congressman Keith Ellison (D-MN) has introduced companion legislation in the House.

Throughout her time in the Senate, Klobuchar has been fighting to protect voting rights for all Americans. Last year, Klobuchar, along with Senators Patrick Leahy (D-VT) and Dick Durbin (D-IL), introduced the Automatic Voter Registration Act of 2016. The legislation would require states to automatically register those who are eligible to vote when they interact with certain state and federal agencies, unless those people decline. The Automatic Voter Registration Act of 2016 would streamline the voter registration process and allow citizens to register online, making it easier for individuals who move to update their information.

Tester helped pass Montana’s same-day voter registration law as President of the Montana Senate in 2005, and he successfully campaigned against a Legislative Ballot Referendum in 2014 that would have eliminated the ability for Montanans to register to vote on Election Day. 28,000 Montanans registered to vote on Election Day in 2014.

-KEYC News 12

