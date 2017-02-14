KEYC - KEYC News 12 Valentine's Day Cards

KEYC News 12 Valentine's Day Cards

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Lewis, Digital Content Specalist
Connect

Did you forget to get your valentine a card? Don't worry, we've got you covered.

1. Stacy Steinhagen

2. Dion Cheney

3. Mark Tarello

4. Claire Dau

5. Ashley Hanley

6. Brittany Kemmerer

7. Kelsey Barchenger

8. Rob Clark

9. Sara Knox

10. Tom Clements

11. Ryan Gustafson

12. Shawn Loging

13. Elizabeth Bateson

14. Angela Rogers

KEYC News 12