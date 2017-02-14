Monroe Elementary Students Weave Warmth And Charity

Since winter break, more than 15 students at Monroe Elementary have been turning yarn into knitted masterpieces.

Today, the students sold what they've made and donated the proceeds to BENCHS.

Fourth-grade teacher Meg Kind started the club almost ten years ago for fourth and fifth graders.

The knitting club isn't just about weaving mittens, scarves and hats, but teaching some valuable lessons to the students and providing a new activity.

Monroe fifth-grader Tabitha Valenzuela said, "I think it's fun to learn what other people are making and it's also fun to meet new people."

The students decide what charity to donate the proceeds to.

They decided on BENCHS this year to help the animals find a home.

